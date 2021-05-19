Michigan Radio

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says he needs "data" before "tweaking" auto insurance law that's taking care from thousands
Hundreds of auto accident survivors have already lost care, with thousands more soon to follow, but State Senator Mike Shirkey says he doesn't have the data to consider tweaking the state's new auto insurance law.
It's another blow for the government, which broke new ground in 2017 when it charged a Detroit-area doctor with performing genital mutilation at a suburban clinic.
Andre Spivey admitted that he and an aide accepted nearly $36,000 in bribes related to oversight of city towing work.
A bipartisan coalition is pushing for a new way to elect the U.S. president. We talk to one of the organizers. Then, a look at how Southwest Detroit’s Mexican community has shaped the neighborhood’s history and the challenges the community faces today. Plus, growing hardier grapes for Michigan wine.
U.S. Steel temporarily closes Indiana plant after undisclosed orange substance leaks into Lake Michigan tributaryA U.S. Steel plant in Indiana has been closed temporarily, after leaking an undisclosed orange substance into Lake Michigan.
Former Michigan Democratic Party Chair Mark Brewer and former state GOP chair Saul Anuzis are launching a petition drive to add Michigan to the National Popular Vote (NPV) consortium.
Stateside: MI GOP party divide; making the fragrance industry more inclusive; redefining climate urgency from an Indigenous perspectiveWhat two Republican events say about a party divide within Michigan GOP. A Detroit indie perfumer envisions a decolonized fragrance industry. And, Potawotami scholar and activist Kyle Whyte on taking the time to put relationships first in climate solutions.
Interdisciplinary artist Rashaun Rucker's latest exhibit "Never Free to Rest" explores the unique parallels between the experiences of Black men and the history of the familiar pigeon.
The River Rouge school district has taken a trauma-informed approach to academics, and asking students to assess their emotions is one part of that, especially since the school re-opened after a year of hybrid and remote learning.
Most seriously ill COVID patients experience delirium in the hospital. And 1 in 4 were still struggling months after going home, researchers found.
Michigan farmers irrigate with 187 billion gallons of groundwater a year. Is the state prepared for more?
Hundreds of people like former Red Wings player Vladimir Konstantinov losing home care after car crashesVladimir Konstantinov was in a catastrophic accident six days after he helped the Red Wings win the Stanley Cup. He's about to lose his home care.
The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees negotiated for President Fritz Erickson’s resignation for about six weeks before he was fired on Friday.
While many school districts in Michigan are adding mask mandates as COVID-19 cases mount, a district in the northwestern part of the state is going the opposite direction.
Do we really need both "infeasible" and "unfeasible?" It's feasible to argue that we don't.
Man claims to make "citizen's arrest" during board of health meeting over mask order; no arrests actually madeThe incident is just the latest example of vitriol and violent threats made against health officers in Michigan.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that Dr. Joneigh Khaldun has accepted a new position and will be replaced by a high-ranking physician within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Have you noticed a barrage of projectiles crashing down on your roof this fall? Much to the delight of squirrels, chipmunks and other creatures, 2021 has been a big year for acorns, walnuts and other fruit of Michigan trees. Today, a horticulturist talks about our unexpected bumper crops.
Soldiers and airmen have deployed as “COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Teams” (CVTT) throughout the pandemic to long term care facilities, food banks, and health departments. But these events may mark a new phase: using troops to try to keep school doors open.
“I will never be a ‘Go Blue’ girl”: Survivors find it hard to trust UM’s efforts to improve sexual assault complaint processEven as the university makes sweeping changes to its Title IX policy and procedures, legal experts and survivors like this student wonder: Will it make a difference?
Stateside: Helping renters avoid eviction; empathy via eavesdropping; Rashaun Rucker ponders the pigeonPiles of federal cash await economically stressed Michigan renters—do they know how to get it? Also, what one Grand Rapids artist learned from listening in, and Rashaun Rucker’s new exhibition channels the surveillance and vulnerability experienced by Black men and pigeons.
Stress in Michigan trees have lead to an abundance of acorns and walnuts.
