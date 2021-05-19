© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
catas legs.jpg
Emma Winowiecki
/
Michigan Radio
Transportation & Infrastructure
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says he needs "data" before "tweaking" auto insurance law that's taking care from thousands
Tracy Samilton
,
Hundreds of auto accident survivors have already lost care, with thousands more soon to follow, but State Senator Mike Shirkey says he doesn't have the data to consider tweaking the state's new auto insurance law.
state_capitol_pics_2012_002.jpg
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio
Politics & Government
Whitmer to line-item veto restrictions on local government COVID orders
Rick Pluta | MPRN
,
mackinac-island_Jason_Gillman_Pixabay.jpg
Jason Gillman
/
Pixabay
Stateside
MI GOP: Two events, one conundrum
Mercedes Mejia
,
Tracking COVID-19 in Michigan (1).png
The Latest: COVID-19
beaumont_wayne__4_.jpg
Paulette Parker
/
Michigan Radio
Stateside
Exasperated by belligerent, dying COVID-19 patients, Michigan doctor takes to Facebook
Lucas Polack
,
Physically and emotionally exhausted from seeing patient after patient die of COVD-19 complications—some after refusing vaccination and medical counsel—Beaumont pulmonologist Dr. Matthew Trunsky took to Facebook to voice his frustrations.
In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa.
Health
COVID Vaccine For Kids Ages 5 To 11 Is Safe And Effective, Pfizer Says
Jaclyn Diaz
,
A KN95 mask and a surgical mask.
MDHHS data: Preliminary correlation showing higher case rates in counties where school districts are not masking
Nisa Khan
,
ICYMI
huron_river.jpg
Caroline Llanes
/
Michigan Radio
Environment & Climate Change
The future of Ann Arbor's drinking water will cost millions—but where will the water come from?
Caroline Llanes
,
Ann Arbor City Council considers the future of the city's drinking water source and its water treatment plant.
Marijuana 2020a
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio
Politics & Government
Michigan lawmakers considering controversial changes to medical marijuana rules
Steve Carmody
,
bridge1.jpg
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
/
Environment & Climate Change
Lower Tahquamenon Falls gets new pedestrian bridge
stateside podcast logo
Stateside Show & Podcast Episodes
minutes_logo.png
