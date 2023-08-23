Michigan Radio 101

What is Michigan Radio?

Simply put, Michigan Radio is your NPR news station!

In addition to carrying daily news programming from national and international public radio news outlets, such as NPR, American Public Media, and the BBC, Michigan Radio produces and distributes its own local journalism content with an awarding-winning team of journalists based at news bureaus in Ann Arbor, Detroit, Flint, and Grand Rapids.

Michigan Radio is a self-sustaining unit of the University of Michigan and our facilities are built primarily through private support with no reliance on state tax dollars, student fees, or general university funds.

Where is Michigan Radio?

Our newsroom is in Ann Arbor, about a mile away from the University of Michigan campus, but we broadcast across the state. Our radio signals are 91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit, 104.1 Grand Rapids, 91.3 Port Huron, 89.7 Lansing, and 91.1 Flint.

How can I listen to or read Michigan Radio content?

In addition to tuning in the old-school way (the radio), you can stream Michigan Radio on our website and app (download for iOS here or Android here) or on your smart speaker!

Visit our website to read the stories you hear on-air or exclusive reporting from the Michigan Radio newsroom.

You can also stay up-to-date by subscribing to our newsletters. Our daily newsletter, The Michigan Radio Beat, brings you the latest headlines, behind-the-scenes looks, and more every afternoon so you're always in the know. This Week is a weekly roundup of our top stories, plus a look at upcoming events. Or sign up for our breaking news alerts to get the news fast when you need it.

Did you say there are podcasts?

It's 2023, of course we have podcasts. If you're looking for a daily listen, check out the Stateside podcast for the latest Michigan news, culture, and general goings-on. It's Just Politics is on hiatus right now, but will be back soon with everything you need to know about what's happening in Lansing.

And in October, Michigan Radio will be releasing Dough Dynasty — a limited-run podcast series that tells the story of how Michigan became the pizza chain headquarters of the world, and how these chains shaped pizza as we know it today.

You can also listen to our previous limited-run podcasts, including Ride of Passage, Same Same Different, Kids These Days, and the 2018 Peabody Award-winning podcast Believed.

How can I get involved?

Besides listening and reading, there are lots of ways to get involved at Michigan Radio!

The best way is by becoming a donor: Michigan Radio doesn't get any money from corporations, and 60% of our budget comes from listeners who want to make sure we can keep producing great content. No matter what amount you give, your support is crucial!

You can also stay connected by joining us for events all across the state!