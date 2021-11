In simultaneous attacks, suicide bombers strike at an Israeli-owned hotel in Kenya, killing 12 other people, and two missiles target an Israeli charter flight leaving Mombasa airport. Meanwhile, gunmen open fire at a polling station in northern Israel, killing six Israelis. Hear the Kelly Hartog of The Jerusalem Post, the BBC's Cathy Jenkins, Daniel Benjamin of CSIS and NPR's Linda Gradstein.

