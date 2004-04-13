Bush Pledges to 'Stay the Course' in Iraq

Speaking to the nation and the White House press corps at a rare prime time news conference, President Bush says "the consequences of failure in Iraq would be unthinkable."

He pledges that a U.S.-led effort there will not fail. "If additional forces are needed I will send them," he says. "If additional resources are needed we will provide them."

But he vows to stick to a June 30 deadline to transfer power to an Iraqi government.

Coverage includes the president's opening remarks, the news conference and analysis from NPR's Melissa Block, NPR's Ron Elving, NPR's Don Gonyea, NPR's Eric Westervelt, NPR's Mary Louise Kelly, Tod Lindberg of Policy Review, and E.J. Dionne of The Washington Post.

