CIA Director George Tenet tells the Sept. 11 commission it will take another five years to fix problems with U.S. intelligence operations that allowed the 2001 attacks to happen. Tenet acknowledges his agency failed to uncover the Sept. 11 plot. But he says a panel report was wrong in concluding the CIA had no strategic plan to fight terror before the attacks. Hear NPR's Libby Lewis.

Copyright 2004 NPR