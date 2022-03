Michael Moore's documentary about President Bush's war on terror -- Fahrenheit 9/11 -- has won the Palme d'Or, top prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

It's the first documentary to win the top prize at the festival in nearly 50 years.

The politically charged film explores the links between the Bush family and Saudi Arabia.

Hear NPR's Linda Wertheimer and Los Angeles Times film critic Ken Turan.

