Shortly after the Cassini spacecraft fired its rocket and entered orbit around Saturn late Wednesday night, the craft turned its cameras down to peer at Saturn's rings. The cameras snapped more than five dozen black-and-white images, which were beamed down to Earth Thursday. As NPR's Richard Harris reports, scientists are astonished, elated and puzzled by what they see.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.