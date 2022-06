A militant group in Iraq claims it has beheaded a U.S. Marine of Lebanese descent. The U.S. military says it is checking the report, but has not confirmed the claim, which appeared on a Web site. The Marine, Cpl. Wassef Ali Hassoun of Utah, appeared blindfolded in a video broadcast nearly a week ago by the Al-Jazeera network. NPR's Philip Reeves reports.

