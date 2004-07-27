Gephardt, Dean Stress Unity, Pride at Convention

Rep. Richard Gephardt and former Gov. Howard Dean speak at the Democratic Convention, in a show of unity from two of Sen. John Kerry's former political opponents. Both men urged their followers to support Kerry, who will be named Wednesday as the Democratic nominee to challenge President Bush.

Leading off Tuesday night's speakers was Sen. Edward Kennedy, whose speech echoed themes of patriotism and mutual trust that are being repeated at the convention.

Hear NPR's David Welna on the floor of the convention hall.

