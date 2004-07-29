Kerry Promises Hope, Security in Acceptance Speech

/ / Sen. John Kerry officially becomes the Democratic presidential nominee.

Sen. John Kerry officially becomes the Democratic nominee for president as he accepts the nomination on the last day of the the party's convention.

Kerry's speech Thursday echoed themes put forth by other speakers throughout the week, as he promised to lead on security while also helping middle-class Americans get ahead.

Drawing on his own experiences, Kerry -- who was introduced by several Vietnam veterans, including former Sen. Max Cleland -- drew cheers from delegates as he promised to use care in sending U.S. troops overseas.

