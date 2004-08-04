Presidential Candidates Intersect in Iowa Town

President George Bush and Democratic challenger Sen. John Kerry take their campaigns to Davenport, Iowa, Wednesday.

Locked in a close race nationwide and in Iowa, the two president candidates spoke at the same time, just four blocks apart.

Kerry discussed jobs and the economy with the morning business group meeting he was attending.

President Bush spoke of the war on terror at an outdoor rally with his supporters. Hear NPR's Melissa Block, NPR's Don Gonyea and NPR's Scott Horsley.

