Bush, Kerry Intersect in Iowa

By Don Gonyea
Published August 5, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT

President Bush and Democratic challenger Sen. John Kerry continue to stump throughout battleground states. On Wednesday both candidates descended on the Mississippi River town of Davenport, Iowa. Hear NPR's Renee Montagne and NPR's Don Gonyea.

Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
