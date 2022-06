Researchers have known that boys born prematurely are at a greater risk for developmental and cognitive problems than girls. A new study in the Journal of Pediatrics finds an intriguing reason why. Premature boys, by age 8, have less white matter -- the material that allows different parts of the brain to communicate with each other. NPR's Michelle Trudeau reports.

