© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Google Cuts Initial Stock Price; S.E.C. Approves Sale

By Robert Siegel
Published August 18, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT
Google's move follows sluggish response to its plan for a "Dutch auction" of shares.
Google's move follows sluggish response to its plan for a "Dutch auction" of shares.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!