Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr agrees to disarm and withdraw his militia from the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, promising a possible end to two weeks of fighting.

In peace negotiations between Iraq's interim government and Sadr, militia loyal to the cleric would receive amnesty from prosecution. Hear NPR's Ivan Watson.

