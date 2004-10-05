© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Report: Water Lead-Levels Misrepresented

By Melissa Block
Published October 5, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT

Dozens of the nation's largest drinking-water utilities have tried to hide lead contamination and failed to correct problems, the Washington Post reported Tuesday. The newspaper analyzed data from 65 large water systems in the United States and found that high lead levels were concealed from regulators.

Widespread problems were exposed in Washington, D.C., earlier this year that showed enforcement of standards to be ineffective. NPR's Melissa Block speaks with Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig, one of the story's authors.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!