Insurance Probes Widen in California, N.Y.

By Jim Zarroli
Published October 20, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT

Probes of the nation's insurance industry widen, as California joins New York in investigating insurance sales practices. California's insurance commissioner plans to ban brokers from steering customers to certain policies in exchange for hidden commissions.

Marsh and McLennan, the insurance broker at the center of the probe launched by New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer, suspended four workers whose names have been connected with the lawsuit, according to The Wall Street Journal. NPR's Jim Zarroli reports.

Jim Zarroli
Jim Zarroli is an NPR correspondent based in New York. He covers economics and business news.
