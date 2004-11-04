President Bush Lays Out Second-Term Agenda

Fresh from an election victory, President Bush outlines his plans for the next four years in a news conference Thursday.

The president pledged to continue fighting the war on terror, and also said he would reform the tax code and social security. He also said he had not yet made any decisions on the makeup of his Cabinet.

When asked if he felt more free, having earned a second term, he said, "I don't think [the press will] let me be too free... I earned capital in the campaign, political capital, and now I intend to spend it." NPR's Don Gonyea reports.

