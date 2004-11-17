© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
NASA Scramjet Sets a New Air-Speed Record

By David Kestenbaum
Published November 17, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

A NASA research jet sets a new air speed record for air-breathing engines by traveling nearly 7,000 mph, or 10 times the speed of sound. The space agency's X-43A "scramjet" flew over the Pacific Ocean at 110,000 feet after being taken aloft under the wing of a B-52B bomber.

After its release from beneath the larger craft's wing, a booster rocket ignited, sending the X-43A on its way. NPR's David Kestenbaum reports.

