Ukraine Election Crisis Heads to High Court

By Liane Hansen
Published November 28, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

Opposition demands for a new vote in Ukraine's presidential elections are growing stronger but the crisis is far from over. The Supreme Court takes up the issue Monday. Hear NPR's Liane Hansen and Adrian Karatnytsky of Freedom House, who has just returned from Ukraine.

NPR Top Stories
Liane Hansen
