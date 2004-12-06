© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Report Discourages NASA Plan to Save Hubble

Published December 6, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

A confidential report commissioned by NASA has concluded that the space agency's plan to use a robot to save the Hubble telescope is highly risky.

The robot would install two new instruments and replace batteries and gyroscopes.

But the report suggests NASA should let the aging telescope die. It suggests that NASA send up the new instruments on a second, bare-bones telescope. Hear NPR's David Kestenbaum.

