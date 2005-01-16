© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
PLO Seeks to End Terror Strikes as Sharon Urges Crackdown

By Linda Gradstein
Published January 16, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

The Palestine Liberation Organization calls on militants to stop using terror attacks on Israel. Also Sunday, Prime Minister Ariel Sharon accused newly installed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of not doing enough to curb terrorist activities.

Urging a crackdown on terrorists, Sharon gave the Israeli military wide latitude to combat attacks. Hear NPR's Laskshmi Singh and NPR's Linda Gradstein

Linda Gradstein
Linda Gradstein has been the Israel correspondent for NPR since 1990. She is a member of the team that received the Overseas Press Club award for her coverage of the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and the team that received Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia University Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism for her coverage of the Gulf War. Linda spent 1998-9 as a Knight Journalist Fellow at Stanford University.
