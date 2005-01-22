Affirmative Action Foe Vows to Keep Fighting

/ / Ward Connerly is leaving the University of California's Board of Regents after 12 years.

Ward Connerly has led a controversial decade-long drive against affirmative action. Now he's leaving the University of California. Connerly has been a member of the university's Board of Regents since 1993. In 1995 he led a successful campaign that ended race-based quotas in admissions throughout the state university system. A year later, he helped pass a statewide measure banning racial preferences in hiring, contracting and college admissions. Connerly has been sharply criticized for his views in some quarters, but tells Jennifer Ludden he'll continue efforts to dismantle affirmative action programs in other states.

