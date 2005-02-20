Bush Embarks on a Sweep of European Capitals

President Bush heads to Brussels, the self-styled European capital, to begin attempts to repair trans-Atlantic relations, severely damaged by divisions over the U.S.-led war in Iraq.

The first international trip of Bush's second term will include meetings with French President Jacques Chirac and British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Also on the president's agenda are sessions with NATO's secretary-general, Jaap de Hoop Scheffer, Ukraine's new president, Viktor Yushchenko, and Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi.

