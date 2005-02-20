© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Israel to Dismantle 25 Gaza, West Bank Settlements

By Linda Gradstein
Published February 20, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

The Israeli cabinet approves the dismantling of 21 Jewish settlements in Gaza and four in the West Bank. Supporters of Prime Minister Ariel Sharon hailed the vote as historic, saying it is the first time Israel has approved the evacuation of settlers from land claimed by Palestinians for their own state. Sharon has said the Gaza pullout will begin in July and take 12 weeks.

The move comes as Israel continues construction of its security barrier, which passes through the West Bank.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Linda Gradstein
Linda Gradstein has been the Israel correspondent for NPR since 1990. She is a member of the team that received the Overseas Press Club award for her coverage of the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and the team that received Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia University Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism for her coverage of the Gulf War. Linda spent 1998-9 as a Knight Journalist Fellow at Stanford University.
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!