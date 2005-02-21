Bush: Europe, U.S. Should Unite on Iraq's Future

President Bush says the world's established democracies must pledge their support to the world's newest democracy in Iraq, calling for economic and security help in the rebuilding country. The president is in Brussels, beginning a five-day trip to Europe meant to improve strained relations between the United States and its allies.

Dismissing past disagreements as temporary disputes in a long relationship between countries, Bush said it is time "to begin a new era of trans-Atlantic unity" as he begins a schedule of meetings with leaders who opposed his policies in Iraq, such as France's President Jacques Chirac and Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt.

