© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinals to Meet in Secrecy Old and New

By Sylvia Poggioli
Published April 17, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

Monday, 115 cardinals of the Catholic Church will withdraw into a conclave in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope. It will be the first conclave in more than a quarter of a century. The session will also be the first in which medieval and renaissance pageantry will blend with state-of-the-art technology.

A new floor was installed in the chapel Saturday. Beneath it lies a wealth of electronic jamming devices, meant to prevent spying on the secret sessions.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Sylvia Poggioli
Sylvia Poggioli is senior European correspondent for NPR's International Desk covering political, economic, and cultural news in Italy, the Vatican, Western Europe, and the Balkans. Poggioli's on-air reporting and analysis have encompassed the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, the turbulent civil war in the former Yugoslavia, and how immigration has transformed European societies.
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!