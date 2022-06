Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi expresses "deep remorse" for Japan's World War II invasion of its neighbors.

The apology is an effort to mend Sino-Japanese relations after a series of anti-Japan protests in China over a Japanese textbook that critics say downplays Japanese atrocities.

Koizumi also wants a meeting with China, which Beijing is considering.

