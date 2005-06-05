© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rice Opens OAS Meeting, Stressing Democracy

Published June 5, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

The Organization of American States opens its annual meeting in Florida, with Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice acting as host. Rice has said she hopes to use the Ft. Lauderdale meeting to urge the 34-member organization to find better mechanisms to protect what she called "fragile" democracies.

In the last 16 years, the governments of more than a dozen OAS member states have been ousted before the end of their terms. Jennifer Ludden speaks with Miami Herald reporter Pablo Bachelet, who spoke with Rice before the summit.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!