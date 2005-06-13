Schwarzenegger Calls for Vote on Plans

California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger calls for a special election so voters can consider his far-reaching proposals on reshaping the state's government. The move bypasses the legislature in favor of a state-wide special vote.

At the heart of the vote will be three initiatives: one requiring public school teachers to work five years instead of two to get tenure; another ending the practice of lawmakers drawing their own legislative districts; and a spending cap that would eliminate the minimum education funding requirement known as Proposition 98.

John Myers of member station KQED reports.

