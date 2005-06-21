© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bush, Vietnam's Khai Meet to Discuss Closer Ties

By Jackie Northam
Published June 21, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phan Van Khai visits President Bush at the White House, where the two discussed religious freedom, security and forging stronger economic ties. The hour-long talk in the Oval Office came during the first visit by a Vietnamese leader since the end of the war in 1975.

Also on the agenda for the two leaders of former enemies was Vietnam's bid to join the World Trade Organization. Khai, is on a five-day tour of the United States.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
See stories by Jackie Northam
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!