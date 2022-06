Iran holds a runoff presidential election Friday. Voters will choose between Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a former president who is casting himself as a reformer and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the younger, hard-line mayor of Tehran. Last Friday's first round of voting, with an initial field of seven candidates, was called Iran's closest election in a quarter century.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.