Bush and Jaafari: No Deadline on Leaving Iraq

By Mary Louise Kelly
Published June 24, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

President Bush slams the door on talk of a timetable for bringing U.S. troops home from Iraq. At a press conference in the East Room of the White House, the president argued that setting a firm exit date would "concede too much to the enemy." Bush was meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari.

Jaafari echoed the President's sentiment, saying, "This is not the time to fall back." Talk of an exit strategy and a timetable for leaving Iraq have floated around the capital this week; in testifying before Congress, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Thursday refused to speculate on a timetable for pulling U.S. troops from Iraq.

Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
