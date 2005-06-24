© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Tests Confirm Second 'Mad Cow' Case in U.S.

By Greg Allen
Published June 24, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

A case of mad cow disease is confirmed in the United States, the second to be found here. Agriculture Secretary Mike Johanns emphasized that the cow never entered the food supply and was not used as feed for other cattle. The first case came in December 2003.

A lab in England confirmed this case after conflicting results from U.S. tests. Johanns said the recent case proves the effectiveness of the testing system. But critics raised questions about how this round of testing came about, since Johanns has said he did not order it.

Greg Allen
