© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

High Court Allows Ten Commandments Display

By Nina Totenberg
Published June 27, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT
Rev. Rob Schenck, President of Faith and Action, speaks outside the Supreme Court Monday.
Rev. Rob Schenck, President of Faith and Action, speaks outside the Supreme Court Monday.

The Supreme Court rules that Texas may keep its Ten Commandments monument, on the grounds of the state capitol in Austin. The majority opinion said the installment treats the commandments as history.

But the court also ruled that two Kentucky counties unconstitutionally promoted religion by displaying the Ten Commandments in courthouses, contrasting that exhibit with the more neutral use in Texas.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!