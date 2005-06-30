Reporter's Notes Surrendered in CIA Outing Case
Time magazine has decided to surrender the notes of reporter Matthew Cooper. The journalist had been held in contempt of court for refusing to reveal a confidential government source who "outed" the identity of a covert CIA operative married to a critic of President Bush's Iraq policy. The decision by the magazine has wide implications for the future of investigative journalism. Alex Chadwick talks with Time editor-in-chief Norman Pearlstine.
