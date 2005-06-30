© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reporter's Notes Surrendered in CIA Outing Case

By Alex Chadwick
Published June 30, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

Time magazine has decided to surrender the notes of reporter Matthew Cooper. The journalist had been held in contempt of court for refusing to reveal a confidential government source who "outed" the identity of a covert CIA operative married to a critic of President Bush's Iraq policy. The decision by the magazine has wide implications for the future of investigative journalism. Alex Chadwick talks with Time editor-in-chief Norman Pearlstine.

Copyright 2005 NPR

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Alex Chadwick
For more than 30 years, Alex Chadwick has been bringing the world to NPR listeners as an NPR News producer, program host and currently senior correspondent. He's reported from every continent except Antarctica.
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!