'Time' Will Yield Reporter's Notes to Grand Jury

Time magazine agrees to hand over notes from reporter Matthew Cooper in response to a grand jury subpoena seeking the identity of a source that leaked a CIA operative's name to the media.

A federal judge had given Cooper and New York Times reporter Judith Miller one week before they would be sentenced to jail for contempt. The Supreme Court denied the reporters' requests for an appeal early this week.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.