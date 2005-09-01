© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Looting, Snipers Mar New Orleans Evacuation

By John Burnett,
Robert Siegel
Published September 1, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

The situation in New Orleans continues to deteriorate, with widespread flooding and looting. The evacuation of thousands of people from the Superdome in the city was halted early Thursday when shots were fired at military helicopters. There are reports of armed carjackings.

At the city's Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, blocks away from the Superdome, some 2,000 people who had taken shelter from floodwaters are in desperate need of food, fresh water and security.

