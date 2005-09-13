© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bush Sets Thursday Evening Address

Published September 13, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Bush will address the nation Thursday evening from Louisiana, where he will be monitoring Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts, the White House announced Tuesday.

White House spokesman Scott McClellan said Bush will speak at 9 p.m. EDT.

The Bush administration has been under fire for a sluggish response to Hurricane Katrina, which devastated the Gulf Coast. Recent polls have put Mr. Bush's approval ratings at around 40 percent, a low for his presidency.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!