© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bush Calls for Bold Plan to Rebuild Coast

By David Greene
Published September 16, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT
The president boards Air Force One after speaking about Hurricane Katrina's damage.
/
/
The president boards Air Force One after speaking about Hurricane Katrina's damage.

President Bush addresses the nation in a televised speech from the French Quarter in New Orleans. The president pledged a massive federal effort to help the Gulf Coast rebuild. He offered words of encouragement for a stricken region, and took responsibility for the federal government's failings in the relief effort.

Saying that as president he is also responsible for the solution, Mr. Bush called for tax incentives for businesses that hire workers displaced by Hurricane Katrina. He also urged Congress to pass an urban homestead act that would hand over federal land in a lottery system to low-income Americans who agree to build homes in the region.

A majority of those suffering, Mr. Bush noted, were lower-income minorities. "That poverty has its roots in the history of racial discrimination, which cut off generations from the opportunities of America. We have a duty to confront this poverty with bold action."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
See stories by David Greene
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!