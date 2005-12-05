Sept. 11 Panel Disappointed by Govt. Response

The U.S. government is failing in its efforts to prevent future terrorist attacks like those of Sept. 11, 2001, according to a report by the Sept. 11 Commission. The panel assigned grades to the efforts of the White House and Congress to fight terrorism -- and most of them are D's and F's.

The follow-up report comes a year after the panel issued its recommendations to prevent more attacks, and members say the results have been disappointing. The sole bright spot on the report is an A-, earned by a "vigorous effort against terrorist financing."

The panel gave out failing grades for the U.S. response to its urgings to "improve airline passenger prescreening" and to "declassify overall intelligence budget." The commission issued a grade of "F" for a failure to create "standards for terrorist detention" -- saying the U.S. strategy "makes it harder to build the necessary alliances" to work against global terror networks.

