Bush Said to Approve Post-Sept. 11 Eavesdropping

Here's a major story we're following this morning. The New York Times says the government has been spying on people inside the United States without court approval. The electronic eavesdropping started after the September 11 attacks, targeting hundreds or even thousands of people.

The Times says the surveillance was conducted by the National Security Agency, which eavesdrops on phone calls and other communications around the world. Normally it can't spy in the US without approval from a secret court, but The Times reports that President Bush allowed the agency to bypass the rules.

INSKEEP: The paper says its reporters have known this story for a year. Officials asked it not to be published due to national security concerns. The Times says it did more reporting, and today's story omitted some information that could be useful to terrorists.

