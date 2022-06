In comments during a visit to Iraq Friday, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld has says there will be a reduction of U.S. troops in Iraq.

Rumsfeld said the number of U.S. combat brigades in Iraq would be brought down from 17 to 15. This affects two Army brigades that had been scheduled to be deployed in Iraq in the coming weeks -- one from Germany, the other from Ft. Riley, Kansas.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.