Abstinence, Condom Use at Odds in Overseas AIDS Fight

By Brenda Wilson
Published December 29, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

AIDS activists are charging that groups promoting abstinence are undermining condom distribution in U.S.-funded programs overseas.

They blame a stronger emphasis on abstinence in President Bush's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, while the administration says there's been no shift in its focus.

Analysts say whatever the case, the constant tension between the proper roles of abstinence versus condoms is interfering with efforts to prevent the spread of HIV.

Brenda Wilson
Brenda Wilson is an award-winning correspondent and editor for NPR on national and international public health. She has developed a consistent body of work, examining the link between human behavior, social conditions, health and disease.
