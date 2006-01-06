© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Rawls Leaves Rich Musical, Philanthropic Legacy

By Neda Ulaby
Published January 6, 2006 at 6:52 PM EST

Singer, songwriter and philanthropist Lou Rawls died early Friday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Rawls was being treated for lung and brain cancer. According to his family, he was 72.

Rawls was born in Chicago, and his career spanned gospel, blues, jazz, pop and disco. For the last quarter century of his life, Rawls -- in addition to performing and recording -- devoted himself to educating black youth and raising money for the United Negro College Fund.

