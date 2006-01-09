Trial of Radical Muslim Cleric Begins in London

The trial of radical Muslim cleric Abu Hamza al-Masri began in London Monday. He is charged with 16 offenses, including incitement to murder and possessing a document relating to terrorism.

Abu Hamza is also the subject of an extradition request from the U.S. government, which has accused him of being an intermediary for terrorist groups and attempting to set up a terrorism training camp in Oregon.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.