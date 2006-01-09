© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Trial of Radical Muslim Cleric Begins in London

By Rob Gifford
Published January 9, 2006 at 5:57 PM EST

The trial of radical Muslim cleric Abu Hamza al-Masri began in London Monday. He is charged with 16 offenses, including incitement to murder and possessing a document relating to terrorism.

Abu Hamza is also the subject of an extradition request from the U.S. government, which has accused him of being an intermediary for terrorist groups and attempting to set up a terrorism training camp in Oregon.

Rob Gifford
Rob Gifford is the NPR foreign correspondent based in Shanghai.
