Alaskan Volcano Erupts for First Time in 20 Years

By Annie Feidt
Published January 13, 2006 at 9:07 PM EST

Alaska's Augustine volcano has erupted for the first time in two decades. Local volcanologists are pleased their computer models predicted the event accurately, but as Alaska Public Radio's Annie Feidt reports, they anticipate that the big blast is yet to come.

There's a slight chance each eruption could cause a tsunami, but the primary concern is for air traffic. In 1989, an ash cloud from another Alaskan volcano disabled all four engines of a fully loaded 747 en route to Anchorage. The plane plummeted thousands of feet before the pilots were able to gain control and land safely.

Scientists are also worried about possible ash fall in communities across the most populated parts of Alaska. Ash fall can cause respiratory problems.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

