'Eco-Terrorists' Charged in 17 Arson Attacks

Federal prosecutors recently announced the indictments of 11 people in an "eco-terrorism" arson conspiracy dating to 1996. Prosecutors say the group was responsible for 17 arson attacks in the West, on places ranging from ranger stations and ski resorts to lumber companies and meat processing plants.

The alleged conspirators are said to belong to radical environmental movements known as the Animal Liberation Front and Earth Liberation Front. Hear NPR's Debbie Elliott and Bryan Denson of The Oregonian in Portland, Ore.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.