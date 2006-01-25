Voter Turnout Heavy in Palestinian Elections

Voter turnout was heavy as Palestinians went to the polls in Gaza and the West Bank to elect a new parliament, the first in a decade. After a hard-fought campaign, unofficial exit polls show the ruling Fatah movement winning more than 40 percent of the vote, with the Islamist group Hamas garnering more than 30 percent. Western and Arab election observers say voting went relatively smoothly, with only minor scuffles and few violations reported.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.