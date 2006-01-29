© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Hamas Victory Divides Palestinians

By Linda Gradstein
Published January 29, 2006 at 1:09 PM EST

Palestinians voted a new party into power last. Hamas, labeled a terrorist organization by the U.S., now holds a majority of seats in parliament. The abrupt reversal has created new turmoil in the Middle East.

According to final results released this weekend, Hamas won 74 out of 132 seats in the Palestinian parliament and Fatah won 45.

Linda Gradstein reports on reactions to the election in the village of Um Tuba, on the southern outskirts of Jerusalem. Many residents of the small village seem angry at the Fatah movement, which they said had done nothing to improve their lives over the past 10 years.

Linda Gradstein
Linda Gradstein has been the Israel correspondent for NPR since 1990. She is a member of the team that received the Overseas Press Club award for her coverage of the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and the team that received Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia University Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism for her coverage of the Gulf War. Linda spent 1998-9 as a Knight Journalist Fellow at Stanford University.
